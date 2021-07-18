Valve Steam Deck: What is the new PC console?

Valve

Take a look at the Valve Steam Deck - a brand new handheld console that's just been revealed.

The Steam Deck is essentially a powerful, portable PC that looks a bit like the Nintendo Switch.

It comes in three different options: 64GB for £349, 250GB for £459 and 512GB for £569.

The console will be released in December later this year, and people can pre-order it this weekend - however some people have encountered issues trying to do this.

So, what's it all about and how does it compare to other consoles? Take a look below to find out more...

What are the Steam Deck's features?

Valve

According to Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais, the Steam Deck: "can pretty much run anything you can run on a PC."

This is a bit of a life-changer for PC gamers, who are keen to game-on-the-go.

The company behind it have said it can run AAA title games ('blockbuster games' that are made by huge game studios) and has a 7-inch LCD touchscreen.

How does it compare to other consoles?

Valve

For a handheld console, the Steam Deck could be described as pretty 'chonky'.

Measuring in at 29.9 cm x 11.7 cm x 4.9 cm, it is a little bit wider and taller than the Nintendo Switch console.

However, it is quite a bit thicker and twice as heavy as the Switch, weighing in at a hefty 669g - which could prove to be pretty heavy to cart around.

Unlike the Switch's Joy-cons, the controllers don't appear to be removable, but perhaps this might mean there is no drifting problems.

valve The console also has two track pads, to give players mouse-like controls.

Like the Switch, the Steam Deck will have a docking station, allowing players to connect the console to a TV or a monitor. However, Valve hasn't yet revealed how much the dock will cost or when it'll be available to order.

In terms of power, the console will be one of the most powerful handheld consoles available, but won't quite reach the levels of some of the newer consoles out there, like the Xbox Series S.

Which bits might need some work?

valve

One thing that some people have expressed concern about is the battery life.

"It's about 2-8 hours, depending on what you're doing," said Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais.

This could be an issue when taking the console out on longer journeys without a plug socket nearby, with more powerful games taking a heavier toll on the battery-life.

However, he did said that players could increase their battery life, by reducing the frame rate - meaning that the game doesn't run as smooth.

What do you think about the new console? Let us know in the comments below!