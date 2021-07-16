Next meet professional racing driver Sam Schmidt. He's recently raced for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the south of England.

After a crash 21 years ago he lost the use of his body from the neck down. Now, with the help of technology he's able to control a car by moving his head and using his breath.

He can reach speeds of up to 200mph.

Sam said: "I never would have thought I would have driven....let alone at 200 miles per hour."

Make sure you watch to learn more about Sam's journey.