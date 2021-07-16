play
Sam Schmidt: I think the sky's the limit

Next meet professional racing driver Sam Schmidt. He's recently raced for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the south of England.

After a crash 21 years ago he lost the use of his body from the neck down. Now, with the help of technology he's able to control a car by moving his head and using his breath.

He can reach speeds of up to 200mph.

Sam said: "I never would have thought I would have driven....let alone at 200 miles per hour."

Make sure you watch to learn more about Sam's journey.

