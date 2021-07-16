Mo Farah wants to race again once his fractured foot recovers

Getty Images

Mo Farah said he wants to end his career on his terms, but will have to wait until he has recovered from a fractured foot.

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah said he had "been struggling for quite a while," and currently has his left foot in a cast.

Farah is missing out on the Tokyo games this year after he missed the selection time by 19 seconds for the 10,000m race.

The four-time Olympic champion told the BBC: "I'm gutted, but this is athletics, it happens...that's just life."

However he said he won't be ending his career, saying, that, "right now, at the minute, it's like nah," when he thinks about finishing.

The end of his career

Mo Farah spoke to the BBC and said he hopes the last race of his career will be a 10,000m.

"You know what goes up must come down at some point," he told the BBC.

"But at the same time I don't want to end it like this. I want to continue to keep pushing and feel like when I want to finish, then I'll finish."

He aims to return to the track and celebrate with fans.

"I want to celebrate at the end with my fans and want to show people who have been supportive throughout my career from a young child."

Farah gives support to Saka, Rashford and Sancho

Mo Farah gives support to Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who all received racist abuse online after the finals of the Euros

After England footballers Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho received racist abuse on social media, Farah gave his support to them.

When asked about the racist abuse that some black sports stars receive he said it "seems like it's getting worse" because of years ago there wasn't as much social media as there is now.

Farah spoke about the racism that he has experienced a lot including a lot of "shocking" comments.

He believes "social media companies need to do a lot more, they have to be held accountable to what people get up to."

Farah added: "It's really important for myself to show support throughout the world for black people."