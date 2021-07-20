play
What is Eid al-Adha all about?

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid twice a year and Eid al-Adha is the second of the two.

Eid al-Adha, which means 'feast of the sacrifice', is an important festival in Islam. Many Muslims mark the event by sacrificing an animal like a goat, lamb or cow and a portion of the meat is given to those in need.

Eid al-Adha usually lasts between three and four days, although the dates of the festival change each year as they're based on the lunar calendar.

We spoke to Aqib and Zeyneb to find out more about the festival and how they'll be celebrating this year post lockdown.


