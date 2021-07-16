Butterflies: Public asked to help count after year of bad weather

Getty Images Did you know there are 59 different types of butterflies in the UK?

People all over the UK are being asked to get counting butterflies.

Spring 2021 was cold and rainy - which isn't the best kind of weather for the insects.

It's hoped that if people get out and get counting, it will help conservationists determine how many butterflies are flying about in the UK.

The scheme is known as the Big Butterfly Count and will run from 16 July to 8 August 2021.

Getty Images This is a red admiral butterfly

Butterfly Conservation, who are running the Big Butterfly Count, said its current records show that many species of butterflies have been affected by this year's unseasonably cold and wet spring.

It said there had been particularly low numbers of speckled wood butterflies, while small tortoiseshells, commas, green-veined whites, large whites and red admirals are also down on their 10-year average.

Last year the Big Butterfly Count saw more than 145,000 recorded sightings of butterflies - but that was one of the charities lowest ever recordings.

Conservationists are hoping that by having more insight into the decline in the numbers of butterflies, they can get a more detailed view of how much climate change is affecting the native species of butterflies in the UK.

What can be done to help?

Simply going for a walk, looking outside or even playing in the park could help with the count.

It is recommended that just 15 minutes of looking for butterflies and recording what type you see will be enough to help the team with their research.

Chris Packham, who you might have seen on TV talking about nature, says: "Because butterflies and moths make excellent indicators of the impacts of climate change and other human environmental factors, collecting data on their numbers is really important.

"So, something as simple as recording a butterfly spotted in your garden, at your local park or on your window box can play a part in vital research into a global problem. It's a really valuable contribution everyone can make."

Senior surveys officer at Butterfly Conservation, Dr Zoe Randle said: "We really need the public's help to understand what is happening to our butterfly and moth populations. It's a small but crucial thing everyone can do.

"This information will not only help us to protect these species, but also to inform what effect the changing climate is having on our biodiversity."

Butterfly Conservation are hoping that the count will help their understanding of the impact climate change has had on the creatures.

