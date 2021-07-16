Weather: It's going to be a super sunny weekend!

Weather experts think it will be a super hot and sunny weekend for most of the UK.
The Met Office have said that temperatures could get as high as 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.
They have also issued a level two heat-health alert for most of England - which means that people should be alert and ready for very high temperatures.
It's nice to be able to go outside and play when it's sunny - but heatwaves can be dangerous for people with health conditions, or those who are elderly.
"Across most parts of the UK we're expecting to see temperatures building, reaching heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend." said Will Lang, who works for the Met Office.
- Protect your skin - make sure you wear suncream.
- Stay in the shade - or indoors during peak sunny hours (between 11am-3pm), when the UV rays from the sun are strongest.
- Stay hydrated - always have a drink of water with you.
- Sun-safe styling - wear a hat to protect your head and sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun.
Have you got any plans for the sunny weekend? Let us know what you'll be doing in the comments!
