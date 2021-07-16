Weather: It's going to be a super sunny weekend!

Getty Images

Weather experts think it will be a super hot and sunny weekend for most of the UK.

The Met Office have said that temperatures could get as high as 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

They have also issued a level two heat-health alert for most of England - which means that people should be alert and ready for very high temperatures.

It's nice to be able to go outside and play when it's sunny - but heatwaves can be dangerous for people with health conditions, or those who are elderly.

"Across most parts of the UK we're expecting to see temperatures building, reaching heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend." said Will Lang, who works for the Met Office.

Top tips for super sunny days

Protect your skin - make sure you wear suncream.

Stay in the shade - or indoors during peak sunny hours (between 11am-3pm), when the UV rays from the sun are strongest.

Stay hydrated - always have a drink of water with you.

Sun-safe styling - wear a hat to protect your head and sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun.

What are the Heat-Health Alerts? Level one: This is in place every year from 1 June until 15 September, and means that people should be aware of what to do if the alert level is raised.

Level two: Is issued when there is a high chance that temperatures could increase in the next few days.

Level three: Alerts healthcare services to help those at risk from high heat, such as very young children and the elderly.

Level four: The most serious alert, which is when a heatwave is so severe it becomes a national emergency.

Have you got any plans for the sunny weekend? Let us know what you'll be doing in the comments!