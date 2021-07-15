Floods cause big problems in parts of western Europe

EPA Houses have been badly damaged by the flooding in Germany

Flooding is causing big problems in Germany and its neighbouring countries.

It follows record rainfall in parts of western Europe that has caused major rivers to burst their banks.

Police helicopters and hundreds of soldiers have been sent to areas where people are stranded. Police said dozens of people were waiting on rooftops to be rescued.

A huge rescue effort is underway to help people whose houses have been flooded or damaged. Some people have died and more are still missing.

Reuters People are having to leave their homes, along with their pets, to stay in safer areas

Schools have been closed around the west of the Germany and there are problems on roads and train routes.

In the neighbouring country of Belgium, officials in city of Liège have urged all residents to leave the area, or if they can't, to stay on the upper floors of their houses.

EPA

Rail services in the southern half of Belgium have been cancelled because of the bad weather.

The Netherlands has been badly hit too, with flooding rivers damaging many houses in the area of Limburg in the south of the country.

Reuters These people in the Netherlands are being helped by someone in a tractor who is taking them away from the flooded areas

But the bad weather doesn't look like it will stop soon - weather forecasts say more heavy rain is due in much of western Europe on Thursday and Friday too.