Khaby Lame: Who is the TikTok star and why are people talking about him?

Last updated at 16:28
khaby.lame.khaby.lame/tiktok/getty

Khabane Lame has become the second most-followed person on TikTok, after Charli D'Amelio.

His TikTok account: Khaby Lame now has more than 90.2 million followers and more than 1.3 billion likes. That's more followers than there are people living in the UK!

Some people think he could even be on track to overtake Charli, and claim the top spot as the world's most popular TikTokker.

But who is he, and why is he so popular? Find out more about him below...

Who is Khaby Lame?
khaby.lame.khaby.lame/tiktok

Khabane Lame is a 21-year-old Senegalese-Italian creator who lives in Italy.

He started his TikTok account in March 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic after he lost his job working at a factory.

On his account he posts funny videos where he points out how some people over-complicate things for no reason.

He said he thinks people all over the world like his videos because his comical facial expressions make people laugh, and you don't need to understand a particular language to find it funny.

Khabane is a big football fan, and often wears football shirts in his videos. His favourite team is Juventus F.C.

He has also said that Eddie Murphy and Will Smith are two of his biggest inspirations.

What do you think? Have you seen Khaby's videos? Who is your favourite TikTokker? Let us know in the comments.

1 comment

  • Khaby is my favourite TikTokker and I will be happy if he overtakes Charli

