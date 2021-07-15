Team GB: Women's football team to take the knee at Tokyo Games

Getty Images Scotland's Kim Little, Wales' Sophie Ingle and England's Lucy Bronze take a knee during the 2020-21 season

The Team GB women's football squad say they will take the knee before their games at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this month.

Team GB head coach Hege Riise said the squad "were all united" in their decision to make the gesture.

"We were all united in our decision to continue doing whatever we can to raise awareness of racism and discrimination in all its forms, standing in unity and solidarity with all those whose lives are affected," she said.

"We are clear that taking the knee is an important symbol of peaceful protest against discrimination, injustice and inequality in society."

British Olympic Association's Andy Anson, added: "By taking the knee our women's football side are embodying the values of Team GB."

Why do players take the knee and what are the new Olympic rules?

Traditionally, expressing opinions or protesting about political or controversial issues was discouraged at the Olympics.

But under new rules brought in for the Tokyo Games, athletes are able to "express their views" before and after competing, as well as when speaking to the media, but cannot do so during events, opening and closing ceremonies, victory ceremonies - on the podium - and at the Olympic Village.

Protests must not be: "targeted, directly or indirectly, against people, countries, organisations and/or their dignity"

Any protest is not allowed to be "disruptive", which includes unfurling a flag or banner during "the introduction of another athlete or team".

The new guidelines followed consultation with thousands of athletes around the world.

What is taking the knee?

Getty Images Jude Bellingham and Tyrone Mings taking the knee while playing for England

American footballer Colin Kaepernick took the knee during the national anthem before a match in 2016 and it has since become a prominent symbol in sport and during anti-racism protests.

Following the killing of George Floyd last year, many players in the women's and men's game have been taking the knee to highlight racial injustice.

England's men's team took the knee at the European Championships although they were booed by some fans for doing so.

England stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were also racially abused on social media after missing penalties in the defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Training in Japan

Getty Images The Team GB squad arrived in Tokyo last week

Team GB's first group game is against Chile on 21 July in Sapporo.

The squad flew out to Japan to begin preparations at a training camp last week.

Team GB will also face Japan and Canada in Group E.