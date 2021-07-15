Netflix: Could streaming platform soon release video games?

Getty Images

Is Netflix about to start making video games?

The streaming company has recently offered a few hints that it could be heading into the gaming market.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that it had hired Mike Verdu to be their "vice president of game development".

Mike used to work for the gaming company Electronic Arts (EA), and has worked on games like Plants vs. Zombies 2, The Sims Freeplay and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.

As well as this Netflix has also started to advertise for other jobs related to game-development, on its website.

But how might a Netflix gaming service work?

How might a Netflix gaming service work?

Getty Images

According to a recent interview with a "person familiar with the situation" in a report by Bloomberg, Netflix is aiming to release video games on its platform within the next year.

These games would appear alongside the regular things they make, like TV shows and films.

There is currently no information out yet about whether Netflix will increase the monthly subscription fee to include this, or how the games might be played.

Why gaming?

Getty Images

In a statement in 2019 Netflix said that the company's biggest competition was the game Fortnite: "We compete with (and lose to) Fortnite more than HBO." because of how much time people spent playing it, compared to watching things on Netflix.

The gaming industry is huge - really huge! According to a report by the Entertainment Retailers Association in 2019, the gaming industry is now worth more than the video and music industry combined.

Lots of other big tech companies have also branched out into gaming streaming services too, like Apple making Arcade, and Microsoft releasing a Game Pass.

Netflix has previously made TV programmes that have an interactive story feature, called "choose-your-own-adventure", where viewers can replay and choose the outcomes to various situations the characters face.

For now we'll have to wait and see what a Netflix gaming service might look like, but what do you think? Would you want to play games on Netflix, or do you think they should just make TV shows and films?