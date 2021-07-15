Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca put back on amber travel list

Getty Images

Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca are going back onto the amber list for covid restrictions on travel abroad.

The area off the coast of Spain, also known as the Balearic Islands, will move to the amber category in England from 4am on Monday.

At the same time the rules on quarantine for adults arriving back in England from amber destinations will change.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the islands had moved to the amber list after covid numbers there had "doubled"

"Surely no one can be out there thinking we can travel and just rely on things not changing," he said.

"When we see things change for the safety and security of everyone back home we do need to react and act, and that's what we're doing today."

The Scottish and Welsh government have announced they will make the same move, with Northern Ireland expected to put out a statement later.

Latest figures show the infection rate for the islands is 205 cases per 100,000 people, compared with 329.9 for the United Kingdom.

Travel rules: What's changing?

Monday's rule changes in England mean parents, grandparents or other adults who were fully vaccinated in the UK will not have to quarantine for 10 days when they come home from amber countries.

There has been some criticism that the rules are unfair for younger parents and adults, because they are less likely to have had both jabs.

For children, those aged 10 and under will not have to take a test before leaving for England, but will have to take a test on day two after arrival. Those aged four and under will not need to take any tests.

Similar rules will also begin in Scotland on 19 July.

Fully-vaccinated adults and children over 12 will still have to take tests before returning home, and on day two after arrival.

Fully vaccinated adults and under-18s in Wales also won't need to isolate on their return from amber-list countries.

Northern Ireland is expected to introduce the same system on 26 July.

Rules abroad

Some holiday destinations abroad have their own quarantine rules so travellers may have to self-isolate on arrival even if they don't have to back in the UK.

"I think we all know by now that travelling at the moment is not the same as it was before there was a global pandemic," the transport secretary said.

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon, from the opposition Labour party, said government decisions were ruining holiday plans, without explaining decisions to the public properly.

"People are booking holidays in good faith and now face the prospect of losing out because ministers refuse to be straight with the public," he said.

Rory Boland from reviewing company Which? said: "Anybody considering booking a holiday this summer should only do so if they are prepared to rebook, often at extra cost, and potentially face more expensive testing or quarantine if the rules suddenly change".