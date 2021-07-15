Racism in football: 'Hate will never win' says Jaden Sancho

Getty Images

England star Jadon Sancho has said that "hate will never win."

It comes after he, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were targeted by racial abuse following England's loss at the Euro 2020 final.

Sancho has made a social media post highlighting his views on the recent racist abuse.

England manager Gareth Southgate and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have both spoken out and condemned the abuse also, although fellow England player Tyrone Mings has accused government minister Priti Patel of failing to support the players enough when some fans booed their decision to take the knee before games.

Ms Patel hasn't commented on what tyrone Mings said, but the government said the home secretary was "working every day to clamp down on hate crime, racism and violence".

'I am proud of this England team'

In his social media post, Jaden Sancho said that sadly, the abuse he and his teammates have been receiving is nothing new: "To all the young people who have received similar abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream, I am proud of this England team.

"I want to say a massive thank you for all the positive messages and love and support that far outweighed the negative.

"It's been an honour as always representing England and wearing the Three Lions shirt, and I have no doubt we'll be back even stronger."

I was ready and confident to take [the penalty], these are the moments you dream of as a kid, it is why I play football. Jadon Sacho

Reuters Jaden Sancho (left) being comforted by manager Gareth Southgate after (right) penalty miss

When addressing the missed penalty at the Euro 2020 final, Sancho said he was sorry if he had let anyone down.

He said: "This is by far the worst feeling I've felt in my career, there were so many positives to take away from this tournament though the defeat will hurt for a long time.

These are the pressured situations you want to be under as a footballer. I've scored penalties before, at club level, I've practised them countless times for both club and country so I picked my corner but it just wasn't meant to be this time."

Marcus Rashford has also apologised for missing his penalty but added he would never apologise for who he is.

Rashford also suffered abuse online and a mural in his home town of Withington in Manchester was vandalised with racist comments.

But he said he was really touched by people covering the abuse with messages of support.

Boris Johnson says he will ban anyone found guilty of sending racist messages to footballers from going to matches and Gareth Southgate has called the abuse, "unforgivable."

