New food report says now is the time to act on bad eating habits

Getty Images

Doctors should be able to give people a vegetable prescription to support their health and the planet!

That's what a new report by the National Food Strategy has said.

The report also said that increasing taxes on sugary and salty food - which could make them more expensive - would lead to more people eating well.

The review of what the UK eats and what needs to be done to improve it was requested by the government in 2019.

The leader of the report says that the money raised from tax increases on these foods could be used to make more free school meals available and improve the diets of the poorest in our society.

What's wrong with our eating habits?

This is Henry Dimbleby, the leader of the report

The report says that the eating habits of the UK are not just damaging people's health but the environment too.

The leader of the report and its findings, Henry Dimbleby said: "We must now seize the moment to build a better food system for our children and grandchildren."

The report aimed to answer questions such as: How can we improve the health of the nation? How can we help save the environment with our food choices? What can be done to help the NHS?

According to The National Food Strategy's findings more than a quarter of greenhouse gases in the UK are caused by the eating habits of those living here.

The report also says that our eating habits are the biggest threat to biodiversity loss, deforestation, drought, freshwater pollution and the collapse of aquatic wildlife.

So what can be done to help?

Getty Images

The team say that junk food is the biggest problem and have suggested raising the price of sugary and salty foods could encourage people to pick healthier options.

As well as encouraging people to eat better, these tax rises could make up to £3.4 billion, which could be used to help those most in need, according to the report.

It also asks that government sets to reduce the amount of meat the nation eats by 30% and that more time and money will be put into educating people on healthy eating habits.

Other suggestions included: Helping farmers to use more sustainable methods Dividing land equally between high-intensity farming, environment-friendly low-intensity agriculture and nature reserve Putting up to £1bn into research and development to help improve the national diet, develop sustainable farming practices and protect the environment Introducing a Good Food Bill with targets to improve diet-related health and to drive a long-term improvement in the food system

What have other groups said?

The government has promised to respond with its plans within six months, which are expected to include proposals for policies for its own National Food Strategy.

Jamie Oliver, the chef and healthy eating campaigner, said: "If both government and businesses are willing to take bold action and prioritise the public's health, then we have an incredible opportunity to create a much fairer and more sustainable food system for all families.

Ian Wright, of the Food and Drink Federation, which represents manufacturers, said: "Obesity and food is very much about poverty, and we need measures to tackle poverty and to help people to make choices they need to make."

What do you think? Would you make changes to what you eat if it meant a healthier life and a healthier planet? Let us know in the comments.