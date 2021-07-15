Pupils from a class in Scotland win funniest joke prize

Getty Images Want to hear a joke?

A class from Scotland has won a competition for telling the funniest joke.

Class 5B from Forthill Primary School were voted the funniest, after entering a competition by the Beano to find Britain's Funniest Class.

Their joke was one of 10 that made the final list chosen by a panel at the DC Thomson comic, before the public voted for the one they found the funniest.

So, want to hear it?

"What did the face mask say to the mouth?"

"Let me cover for you!"

Take a look below to see some of the other jokes that made the top 10...

Getty Images

Mike Sterling, who is Head of Beano Studios - the company that makes Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed! - presented the class with a trophy as well as some Beano merchandise and a comic subscription for the class.

"Beano is always there for kids seeking a joke to share with their friends and these new gags will continue to bring laughs to friends and families this summer.

"We've learned our greatest gags have always come from kids themselves and Britain's Funniest Class has schooled us yet again, raising some much-needed chuckles in classrooms," he said.

Which other jokes made the top 10? "What did the teacher say to the comic lover as a punishment? There will Beano comics for you." "Where's the best place to take a dog for a walk? Leeds." "Knock knock. Who's there?Justin. Justin who? Justin time to read Beano." "What did Minnie change her name to when Rubi's 'Growth Ray' experiment went wrong? Minnie the Shrinks!" "What did the pen say to the rock? Nothing, because pens can't talk." "What does a scary panda say? Bam boooooooo!" "What is the coldest Christmas food? Pigs in blankets." "Why didn't the robber steal Bea's sweets? Because no-one would stoop that low!"

Think you can do better? Tell us your jokes below!