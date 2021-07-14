play
Lewis Hamilton's plans to make F1 more diverse

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has commissioned a report to improve diversity in motorsport, calling it the "most valuable thing" he has achieved.

The report looked at barriers preventing young black people from working in the industry. It gave a number of reasons for the lack of diversity, including issues with racism across motorsport.

Here he talks to school pupils Natalie and Elikem about his experiences in the sport and what he's hoping to achieve.

