Most Covid restrictions relaxed in Wales from 7 August

Most Covid rules in Wales will end from 7 August if coronavirus rates allow, the Welsh government has announced.

From that date there will no longer be legal limits on the number of people who can meet, and social distancing laws inside will be replaced with a requirement for risk assessments.

But face masks will continue to be required on public transport and in most indoor public places, except for hospitality venues like restaurants and coffee shops.

Some rules will also be eased Saturday 17 July- allowing for six people to meet indoors and ice rinks to reopen, with social distancing outdoors no longer required.

First Minister Mark Drakeford also confirmed that people who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to self-isolate if they are returning from an amber list country, following decisions taken in England and Scotland.

He had previously said that in Wales Covid restrictions will not all be abandoned "wholesale", with all restrictions going at once, but said that the four nations of the UK were moving in "broadly" the same direction.

Despite rising cases in Wales, officials believe the vaccination programme has weakened the link between catching Covid, serious illness and death.

Earlier this week the First Minister also tweeted to remind people that the changes announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson only applied to England, and that "decisions on Covid rules for Wales are made in Wales".

On Tuesday UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson confirmed that England's social distancing controls will come to an end on 19 July.

The Scottish government is hoping it can lift most legal restrictions on 9 August, but has said it will keep laws on the use of face masks for some time.

The Northern Ireland Executive plans to lift more Covid-19 restrictions on 26 July, with social distancing rules set to change from two metres to one metre indoors and be lifted entirely in outdoor settings.