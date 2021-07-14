play
Watch Newsround

Wearable tech: How sweat could power your phone

Last updated at 13:32
comments
View Comments
sweat-device-on-hand.UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering
How can this tiny wearable device turn your sweat into power?

Scientists have invented a device that can turn your sweat into power.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego developed the technology, which turns the chemicals in your sweat into energy, by using a thin strip, that looks a bit like a plaster.

This strip could then be wrapped around a person's fingertip, to soak up the sweat it makes.

"Unlike other sweat-powered wearables, this one requires no exercise, no physical input from the wearer in order to be useful. This work is a step forward to making wearables more practical, convenient and accessible for the everyday person." said professor Joseph Wang, who co-wrote the research.

Although the technology might not be able to power your phone just yet, but it can still produce a good amount of power, take a look below to find out more about how it works...

How does it work?
hand-with-sweat-device.Lu Yin and Jong-Min Moon

The device was built to be super absorbent, like a sponge, meaning it can soak up sweat quickly.

This sweat is then turned into energy by a special padding made of carbon foam electrodes.

These electrodes have enzymes in them, which when they react with the molecules in your sweat, cause a chemical reaction that makes energy.

The electrical energy is then stored in a small device called a capacitator, which can then be used to charge gadgets.

sweat.Getty Images
So being sweaty is not all bad!

The researchers tested the device out on a volunteer, who managed to generate 400 millijoules of energy - enough to power an electronic wristwatch for a whole day - just by wearing the device on their fingertip whilst they slept for 10 hours.

The researchers have said that this could be 10 times higher if the volunteer wears a device on each finger.

However, the researchers have said that the technology is not yet powerful enough to charge power-hungry gadgets like smartphones, but this is something they're looking into.

"Our goal is to make this a practical device," said Lu Yin, the co-author of the report, "We want to show that this is not just another cool thing that can generate a small amount of energy and then that's it. We can actually use the energy to power useful electronics such as sensors and displays."

More like this

Unicef's sweat machine
play
0:20

Unicef machine turns sweat into drinking water!

Wearable Tech
play
1:44

Top gadgets from the wearable tech show

Composite image

Five funky designs for renewable energy

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Coronavirus-rules.

Most Covid restrictions relaxed in Wales from 7 August

kids-running-out-of-school

How are you celebrating finishing Year 6?

comments
40
prime-minister-boris-johnson.

Football match bans for online racism says PM

comments
Newsround Home