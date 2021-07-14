Tokyo 2020: Which new sporting events are you looking forward to watching the most?

Getty Images Skateboarding, surfing and karate are three new Olympic sports for 2021.

There are five new sports and 34 new events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee have brought in some fresh competitions in a bid to attract younger athletes and viewers.

They have said its also to reflect "the trend of urbanisation of sport".

So what are the five new sports for Tokyo 2020 and which one has got you the most excited to watch?

