Disappointment: Three top tips on how to cope with setbacks

If you've felt disappointed about something over the past year and half, then you're not alone.

Coronavirus has changed everyone's lives, and for many children who have been sent home from school to isolate recently, that has meant missing out on important things such as school trips or year six leaving events.

During the pandemic you might've missed a birthday party, or had a holiday cancelled, maybe you felt a bit sad recently after Scotland, Wales or England got beaten in the Euros.

Or, after all that excitement, perhaps you felt let down after three England players were racially abused.

Whatever it is, when you're looking forward to something and it doesn't go the way you hoped, it can feel really disappointing and leave you feeling down.

But things WILL get better!

With the help of experts Laverne Antrobus and Dr Radha Modgil - Newsround has come up with some top tips on how best to deal with disappointment.

Try and stay focused and positive and think about the little things you can get excited about. Laverne Antrobus , Child psychologist

Being disappointed shows you really care about something

It may sound strange but feeling disappointed is an important emotion, because it involves caring about something that means a lot to you.

Not everything can go the way we expect it to, and while disappointments will happen in life, they won't happen all the time.

Some things will turn out the way you want them to and they will be amazing!

Laverne Antrobus is a child psychologist, that means she knows lots about emotions and how they can make people feel or behave.

She says: "Try and stay focused and positive and think about the little things you can get excited about."

Disappointments don't last forever

If you're disappointed by something, it's not unusual to feel let down, sad or even angry.

When a disappointment happens it might feel like the worst thing ever, but remember, those feelings will get better with time.

But, take your time

Give yourself time to feel the way you're feeling, if something has left you feeling disappointed for a while, that is fine and normal.

"We can often feel the need to move on straight away or ignore our feelings, but if we take time to process them and talk them through, we can move forward in a healthier way," says Dr Radha.

It's not failure, it's an opportunity

BBC Bitesize Dr Radha says it's not "failure" it's an "opportunity"

If it's a personal disappointment, like a test result or performance at a sporting event, Dr Radha says if you've tried your best, it's not "failure" it's an "opportunity".

"Nothing is ever a failure if it doesn't work out the way we want it to. It's actually an opportunity for things to move and develop in a new and potentially exciting way."

You can find more tips from Dr Radha on BBC Bitesize here.

Ways to make yourself feel better

Talking to an adult you trust about how you're feeling might make you feel better.

Laverne says: "Don't bottle up these feelings, talk to friends and family, as sad and angry feelings can be easier to manage when you talk about them."

Thinking of happy moments can help - what are the things that you can feel enthusiastic or excited about now?

If you've missed an important event like a school trip or the last day of school, maybe you could plan to see your friends or do activities with them at another time.

You could think about how much fun you've had spending time with your mates and look forward to when you will see them again.

Or, if you're disappointed about a recent football result, remember the games when the team did really well and how happy that made you feel.

And, with sport, as in life, there's always another opportunity for your team to win something.

Don't take it personally

People can take things personally when things don't work out how they wanted them to, and that can effect the way they feel about themselves.

But if something hasn't gone the way you hoped, it can help to think about why, because often it's for reasons you had no control over.

Laverne says: "Don't be too quick to blame yourself, when things don't happen the way you want them to. Sometimes things are simply out of your control."

Support

Disappointment can sometimes be hard to deal with and if you need a bit of extra support, then there are people who can help.

You can tell a friend, parent, teacher or another trusted adult if you're struggling with your mental health, going to your doctor can be a good place to get extra help if you feel you need it.

Your doctor can let you know what support is available to you, suggest different types of treatment and offer regular check-ups to see how you're doing.

If you're in need of in-the-moment support you can contact Childline on 0800 1111.