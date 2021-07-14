play
Emmy Awards 2021: The Mandalorian is nominated for best drama series

Last updated at 12:00
The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Baby YodaThe Mandalorian/2020 Lucasfilm Ltd
The Mandalorian is up for plenty of awards

Disney's The Mandalorian has been nominated for a massive 24 awards at the 2021 Emmys.

The Emmys are one of the biggest American award ceremonies for TV shows.

The Mandalorian is up for best drama series as well as several other awards in technological categories.

It is the most nominated series alongside The Crown, the Netflix show about the UK Monarchy, at this year's awards.

The award show will take place on Sunday, 19 September.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her husband Vision (Paul Bettany).Disney+
Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her husband Vision (Paul Bettany) star in WandaVision on Disney+

The Mandalorian's 24 nominations are closely followed by another Disney+ favourite, WandaVision, which got 23 nominations.

The winners will be voted for by 20,000 members of the American Television Academy.

The awards are considered very important in the film and TV world.

At 2020's awards, Zendaya broke records by becoming the youngest ever winner of the Best Drama Actress award.

What do you think of The Mandalorian? Does it deserve all the awards? What's your favourite show? Let us know in the comments!

