Coronavirus: Scotland will move to level 0 Covid restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland will move to the country's lowest level of restrictions, but has warned people "we are easing restrictions next week but we are not abandoning them".

The announcement setting out the country's next steps in lifting Covid rules means all parts of Scotland not currently in level 0, will move to that restriction level from Monday 19 July.

However, Nicola Sturgeon said the planned easing had to be "modified" due to higher infection numbers caused by the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Ms Sturgeon said "sensible precautions" had to be maintained while the vaccine programme continues.

She said she still hoped Scotland could move beyond level zero from 9 August - the point at which the government aims to get rid of most restrictions.

Saying Covid "remains a threat", Ms Sturgeon said "a gradual approach stands the best chance of minimising further health harm and loss of life".

What will happen in schools?

There was no decision yet on whether children and teenagers will have to isolate in the coming school year.

Tens of thousands of pupils were at home at any one time during last term, most because they were in contact with someone with the virus not because they actually had caught coronavirus themselves.

In England, young people will not have to isolate when they return to school and Nicola Sturgeon says they are working on a plan for Scotland.

Adding that a decision on what will happen in schools will be set out "well ahead of the new term" when the JCVI - an independent group of experts who advise the Government health departments - makes a decision on vaccinating younger people.

Face coverings

Making the announcement the first minister (FM) said the wearing of face coverings, for everyone over the age of five, would continue "for some time to come", adding that it will offer protection to those who are vulnerable who previously had to shield.

Noting that Scotland's approach to face masks is different to that in England - where the wearing of a face covering will become advised but no longer a rule - Nicola Sturgeon said: "We shouldn't lift important restrictions to make our lives easier and then expect the public to take responsibility for doing the right thing anyway."

What is level 0? In level zero, up to eight people from up to four households can meet indoors at home - compared to six people from three households in levels 1 and 2.

Up to 10 people from up to four households can meet in a public indoor space.

And up to 15 people from up to 15 households can meet outdoors - whether in a private garden or public place.

Children under 12 already don't count towards the total number of people. From Monday, they will not count towards the total number from different households ether.

Masks will have to be worn in cafes and restaurants when not seated or eating.

In level 0 up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals.

Soft play centres can open.

There will still be limits on the size of events and stadia attendances - but these will increase outdoors to 2,000 seated and 1,000 standing, and indoors to 400.

A "gradual" return to office working was due to be part of the move to level zero, but this has now been put back to 9 August.

Meeting with other people

In indoor public places, social distancing rules will shorten from two metres to one metre and will apply for people meeting up from different households.

A limit on the size of outdoor group gatherings will be kept at 15 for "precautionary reasons".

Under 12s do not count towards the total number of people meeting outside.

Ms Sturgeon said there will be no requirement to distance within these groups of 15 as meeting outdoors is less risky than indoors.

But she said for the next three weeks at least, there will be a requirement for one metre distancing between different groups of 15 who are outside at the same time.

Isolation after travelling from other countries

The FM also says from next Monday, self-isolation will no longer be required for people arriving from countries on the amber list - that include the US and most of Europe.

This is provided they are fully vaccinated through a UK vaccination programme and take a Covid test on the second day after arrival.

"We will continue to take a precautionary approach to the inclusion of countries on the amber list," she said adding that "we continue to advise against non-essential overseas travel at this time."

When will restrictions completely end?

Ms Sturgeon says there are positives and that the current wave appears to have peaked, meaning cases will start to fall and the vaccination programme is working well.

While cases seem to have "levelled off" numbers are "still high" she said, while virtually all adults over 60 have had their first vaccine injection.

The FM says she plans to move away from level zero, with a lifting of almost all restrictions by 9 August.