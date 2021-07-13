The Little Mermaid: Filming for the remake has finished!

Getty Images Halle Bailey will star as Ariel in the film

If you're a fan of Disney's The Little Mermaid, then we have some very exciting news for you!

Filming for the upcoming live-action remake, in which singer and actor Halle Bailey will star as Ariel, is now complete.

The update of the classic film will also feature British actor Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and actress Melissa McCarthy who will play sea witch and super villain, Ursula.

The original 1989 animation tells the story of a 16-year-old mermaid called Ariel who is fascinated with life on land. After falling for a human prince, she makes a dangerous deal with Ursula to become human for three days.

Getty Images British actor Jonah Hauer-King plays Prince Eric

Halle posted a picture on her Instagram to mark the end of filming for the movie and audiences now have a first glimpse of the actress in full mermaid mode.

Instgram/@hallebailey The actress shared a picture on her Instagram page to mark the end of filming for The Little Mermaid remake

"And just like that..that's a wrap," Halle shared alongside the image of her dressed as the the famous Ariel.

"After auditioning for this film when I was 18 just about to turn 19 , to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21...we have finally made it..I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory...it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I've ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I've reached the end. This experience has made me so much stronger than I ever thought I could be.

"I cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love...thank you Sardinia for a wonderful ending!!!."

