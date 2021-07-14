Marcus Rashford mural: Support pours in for England's players

PA Media

England star Marcus Rashford has said hundreds of people gathering for an anti-racism demonstration next to the artwork of him has left him "lost for words".

The mural dedicated to Marcus Rashford which was painted in his home town of Withington in Manchester was vandalised after England lost in the final of Euro 2020.

Rashford and teammates Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all received racist abuse online after their team's loss on Sunday evening.

Lots of people have condemned the racist comments and actions which were targeted at the three black footballers including England manager Gareth Southgate, prime minister Boris Johnson and Prince William.

A vandalised mural of Marcus Rashford in Manchester was covered in messages of support and was repaired by the original artist Akse P19

The vandalised Marcus Rashford artwork was originally covered with plastic bin bags to hide the parts that had been damaged, but these were quickly covered with hundreds of colourful messages from locals and people outside the area supporting the footballer and his teammates.

Greater Manchester Police said an investigation had begun after the vandalism.

Rashford said he was 'overwhelmed' after seeing the messages of support at his mural in Withington, Manchester

Rashford said he was "on the verge of tears" when he saw the mural had been covered in supportive messages.

He later posted on instagram, saying he was "overwhelmed" and "thankful" after seeing some of the messages that had been left.

Several people gathered around the artwork in Withington on Tuesday night to share their support and stand against racism and discrimination.

Lots of school children have been writing letters to the players

Lots of school children have also been writing encouraging letters to the team expressing how proud they are of the players, criticising the negative comments some of them have received and talking about how England's performance at the Euros has inspired them.

Year 5 pupils at this school wrote letters to the players

One pupil wrote: "Dear Bukayo Saka, you are wonderful and you inspired me to play football. You do not deserve the mean comments and abusive fans. You are amazing, always remember that!"

Pupils at this school also wrote letters for the England team

Another said: "Dear Jadon, I can't believe England got to the final for the first time in ages. You are an amazing footballer and keep up the good work."

West Meadows

Marcus Rashford shared some of the letters he'd received on his social media pages with some heartfelt comments about the game and the huge amount of support he'd gotten after the disappointing outcome.

Marcus Rashford shared some of the encouraging letters he'd received on social media pages

"Seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears. The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up. I'm Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that," Rashford posted on his Instagram page.

"For all the kind messages, thank you. I'll be back stronger. We'll be back stronger."

