Flooding: Parts of London and the south of England hit by heavy rainfall

Jim Kennedy North Kensington was hit with heavy rain

London and parts of southern England have been hit with flooding from heavy rainfall.

Roads have filled up with water, making it dangerous to drive and trains have had to be cancelled, causing travel chaos.

The Met office has issued a flood warning to Waltham Chase, Durley Mill and Botley on the River Hamble, south of England.

Police based in south-west London have warned the "roads are flooded and dangerous to drive down".

Sam Fernandez./PA A flooded road near Grenfell, west London

Which areas have been affected?

The London fire brigade reported its 999 control officers received more than 150 calls about flooding incidents in the capital.

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for areas close to the upper River Loddon in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Flooding was also a problem in Dorset, where the Environment Agency South said there was heavy and intense rainfall which caused surface water flooding. The agency has advised that people in Dorset not to drive through the water in their cars.

It's not just the south of England that is expected to be affected, as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood warnings for areas north-west of Edinburgh.

London Euston London Euston had to cancel trains due to the severe weather

What services had been affected?

Euston station, one of London's main train stations in and out of the city had to close on Monday night, after intense downpours.

The bad weather also forced Chalk Farm and Hampstead Underground stations to close, too.

LUANA /via REUTERS The water is rising in this car park

What has the Met Office said?

Seven flood alerts have been issued to surrounding areas in London and the south of England, where flooding may be possible.

On Monday night, Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said: "The most intense rainfall is going to be in southern and western areas of the UK". This was due to downpours coming in from the English Channel.

There is drier weather expected to come to the south-west of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday where temperatures are expected to reach 24C.