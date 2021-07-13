Scientists have made super-bendy ice - but why?

Zhejiang University

For anyone who has stepped on frozen puddles on their way to school, you'll know ice doesn't bend; it cracks, right? Well, not exactly.

Scientists from Zhejiang University in China have discovered that tiny strands of ice made in a lab don't break; they bend and can become so bendy it can even be shaped into a loop.

Not only can the ice bend, but it can also be stretched out and - a bit like an elastic band - will bounce back into its original shape.

Why bend ice?

You might be thinking, bendy ice, that's pretty cool, but what's the point?

Scientists are experimenting to see how ice reacts in different conditions, whether that's in huge ancient glaciers or even comets in space.

Due to their tiny size and how fast they formed, the ice fibres made in the lab contained very few imperfections, so experts think the tiny pieces could also help with new and more efficient technology for transmitting light.

In current technology, fibres used to transmit light are often made of glass. But any ice used in this way would have to be kept in low temperatures.

To make the super-bendy ice, the team pumped water vapour into an ultra-cold chamber that was chilled to around minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Once the tiny strands of ice were grown they ranged from 10 micrometres to less than 800 nanometres thick, which is really, really thin - a fraction of the width of a human hair.

In theory, ice in the real world could be just as bendy as the ice made by the Zhejiang University scientists, but naturally occurring ice has defects such as cracks which makes it much more brittle and fragile.

From their study, the researchers have noted that thin ice strands also form in snow, meaning even parts of snowflakes could be bendy too.