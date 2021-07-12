British billionaire, Sir Richard Branson, has become the first owner of a private space company to fly into space.

After 17 years in development the Virgin Galactic VSS Unity spaceship lifted off from New Mexico, USA.

Branson, two pilots and three other Virgin Galactic employees tested out the 'astronaut experience' - an hour long flight, reaching heights of 85 kilometres which the company hopes to offer to paying customers within a year.

But it won't come cheap - ticket prices are likely to be more than £200,000.

Watch this clip to find out what Branson's message is for children watching.