England have lost the Euro 2020 final after they were beaten on penalties by Italy.

The Three Lions had got further in a major competition than they had in more than 50 years.

The two teams battled it out for 120 minutes before the dreaded spot kicks began.

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored for England and, while goalie Jordan Pickford kept hopes alive with two big saves, in the end missed penalties by Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka meant that it was heartbreak for the England team.

Check out our round up of what happened on the night.