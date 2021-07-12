Staycations: The most popular places in the UK for a holiday

Getty Images Cumbria came in second on this year's list for the most popular UK holiday destinations

Schools around the UK have either closed their doors or are getting ready to do so, and summer holiday season is fast approaching!

Many Brits enjoy a family getaway during the year's hottest months, but with travel restrictions in place at the moment meaning uncertainties around travelling abroad, lots of people are opting for a staycation this year.

In fact, according to Sykes Holiday Cottages, 62% of British people will spend their main summer holiday in the UK this year.

So where are the top places in the UK for a summer holiday?

Getty Images North Wales topped this year's list

There have been some big changes when it comes to where people want to spend their holidays in the UK.

North Wales and Cumbria topped the list for the most popular UK holiday destinations for the very first time this year, coming in ahead of the South West's Cornwall and Devon.

The 10 most popular regions for the summer holidays in 2021 1. North Wales 2. Cumbria 3. Cornwall 4. Devon 5. North Yorkshire 6. Yorkshire Dales 7. Peak District 8. South Wales 9. East Anglia 10. Dorset

Getty Images Where are you going on holiday this year?

The data also revealed which UK holiday destinations have grown in popularity since 2019. According to recent survey results, the Peak District, Somerset and East Anglia, which made it into the top 10 for the very first time, have seen the biggest increase in the number of people choosing to holiday there.

The 10 fastest-growing regions for summer 2021 (from 2019) 1. Peak District 2. Somerset 3. East Anglia 4. Yorkshire Dales 5. Southern Scotland 6. Heart of England 7. Central Scotland 8. Devon 9. Northumberland 10. Cornwall

And pet-friendly holiday options are also proving popular according to the research, with more people choosing destinations they can explore with their pooches!

"More Brits than ever are getting to experience everything the UK has to offer - whether that's beach breaks along the South coast or exploring the picture-perfect Peak District," Sykes Cottages boss Graham Donoghue said.

"The pandemic will have a lasting impact on us all, and this is especially true for how people holiday. We expect the shift towards holidays at home to stick and hope to continue to see staycation destinations outside of the usual honeypot locations grow in popularity in the years to come."

Are you going on holiday in the UK this year, or will be travelling abroad? Let us know we're you're heading this summer in the comments below!