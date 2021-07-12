Euro 2020: Boris Johnson condemns racist abuse against England players

Getty Images England players have received racial abuse online after Italy win the Euros final

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called racist abuse against England players "appalling".

Despite most fans supporting England after their loss on the penalties, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho have since received targeted racist abuse on social media.

They were the three players who missed their spot kicks.

The Prime Minister tweeted after the game: "This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves."

The Metropolitan police has since launched an investigation into the abuse.

How have people responded?

Reuters Manager Gareth Southgate comforts Jaden Sancho after his missed penalty

The FA have released a statement that said: "We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team.

"We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

Getty Images Bukayo Saka received racist abuse online, along with his teammates Marcus Rashford and Jadan Sancho

The Metropolitan police have tweeted: "We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final. This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated."

"They are not fans. They are thugs" they said.

None of the England players have yet to comment on the abuse, however the England team's official twitter account said: "We're disgusted that some of our squad - who have given everything for the shirt this summer - have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game."

Taking the knee

The England team have taken the knee throughout the Euros in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and have occasionally been booed by fans.

When asked about the booing, Gareth Southgate said: "I think we have got a situation where some people think it's a political stand that they don't agree with - that's not the reason the players are doing it, we are supporting each other."

Social media

Getty Images Marcus Rashford received racist abuse after England lost to Italy on penalties

There has been lots of criticism over social media apps in their lack of action on racist abuse online.

The government has announced plans for a new law that allows fines for social media companies who fail to stop online abuse such as racist hate crimes.

Back in April, Marcus Rashford was one of many players who took to a social media boycott for almost 4 days to highlight racial abuse.