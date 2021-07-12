Novak Djokovic: Six-time Wimbledon champ in numbers
Novak Djokovic has won the Wimbledon men's singles title again putting him up there with the greatest players ever, but he's set records wherever he has played - take a look.
Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 men's Grand Slam victories after fighting back to beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini. When asked about this after the match, Novak said: "I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport... They’re the reason that I am where I am today. They’ve helped me realise what I need to do to improve, to get stronger mentally, physically, tactically."
Getty Images
The 34-year-old Serb won in four sets in front of a passionate and vocal 15,000 crowd on Centre Court. Seventh seed Berrettini, 25, received loud backing but could not maintain his advantage in his first major final. Having already claimed the Australian Open and French Open, Djokovic is the fifth man in history to win the first three big competitions of the tennis season.
Getty Images
Djokovic's haul of major titles come across the four main tennis events: Wimbledon, the Australian Open, the US Open and the French Open. His best record comes in Melbourne where he has won the Australian Open nine times.
Getty Images
Djokovic won his first Slam at the 2008 Australian Open and he has twice completed a hat-trick of three wins on the trot there - in 2011-2013 and 2019-2021.
Getty Images
The French Open in Paris has been dominated by Rafa Nadal but Djokovic has won it twice in 2016 and 2021.
Getty Images
The US Open is the next big tennis contest which starts in August. It is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year.
Getty Images
It's another happy hunting ground for Novak - he's won there three times, most recently in 2018.
Getty Images
The one victory he would love to add to his record is an Olympic gold medal. In 2008, he won a bronze medal for Serbia but in 2016 he was knocked out by Argentina's Juan Martín del Potro.
Getty Images
The next Olympic Games are in Tokyo in a few weeks time. Will Novak be there - and will he win? After Wimbledon, he said he's "50-50" on participating at the Olympics so we'll have to wait and see!