Novak Djokovic: Six-time Wimbledon champ in numbers

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 men's Grand Slam victories after fighting back to beat Italy's Matteo Berrettini. When asked about this after the match, Novak said: "I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport... They’re the reason that I am where I am today. They’ve helped me realise what I need to do to improve, to get stronger mentally, physically, tactically."