play
Watch Newsround

Euro 2020: Send in your messages for the England team

Last updated at 06:44
comments
View Comments
The England squadGetty Images
This is the first major international tournament England have made it to the final since 1966

We want you to send in your messages of support to the England team after last night's intense penalty shootout, that resulted in Italy winning the 2020 Euros.

The Euro 2020 final was England's first appearance at a major international final since the 1966 world cup - that's an impressive result for the team on its own, That alone deserves some praise!

The team have worked hard throughout the tournament, and we want you to send in your messages of support to the team.

You can send us a video using the links below or leave us a message in the comments section.

harry Kane scores the first penaltyGetty Images
Penalty shootout: Harry Kane scored the first penalty

We want to know who you think has worked really hard and deserves a special mention.

What has England making it this far in the 2020 Euros meant to you? If you are proud of the team then this is your chance to let them know.

It doesn't have to be just the players, you could even thank England manager Gareth Southgate too!

Are you ready to send your stuff?

upload
Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

More like this

coachella-valley-heatwave

Extreme heatwave breaking records in the US

A beaver

Wildlife: Beavers set to be reintroduced to London

A couple in front of a mural
play
1:09

Happy News: Things to make you cheerful

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

ITaly win

Penalty heartbreak for England as Italy win Euro 2020

comments
grealish, Sterling, Kane

Who was England's best player at Euro 2020?

comments
A couple in front of a mural
play
1:09

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Newsround Home