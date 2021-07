Eleven cities across Europe, have hosted match after match of thrilling footie action during this the Euros 2020.

Fans pay a lot of money for tickets, but often those with the best view of the game, are the tournament's ball boys and girls.

Their job is to get the balls when they go out of play and give the players new ones.

We spoke to five ball girls at Wembley about their top moments from this year's competition.