Ashleigh Barty wins women's Wimbledon 2021

Ashleigh Barty has won the women's Wimbledon 2021 title!

She beat Karolina Pliskova in an exciting final to become the first Australian women's champion for 41 years.

"I have to thank every single person in this stadium. You've made my dream so special," said Barty.

So who is this Australian superstar? Read on to find out more!

Who is Ashleigh Barty?

Barty is 25 years old and was born in Ipswich in Australia.

Through her great-grandmother, she is a member of the Ngaragu people, who are indigenous to southern New South Wales and north eastern Victoria.

She began playing tennis at the age of four and won the junior Wimbledon title in 2011 at the age of 15.

Since then she has gone on to win 180 career matches and lose 71.

Her biggest achievements have been being ranked number one in the world in singles by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), and winning twelve singles titles and eleven doubles titles on the WTA Tour, including two Grand Slam singles titles, the 2019 French Open and now the 2021 Wimbledon Championships!

She also has one Grand Slam doubles title from the 2018 US Open with partner CoCo Vandeweghe.

She is the reigning champion in singles at the WTA Finals and is the second Australian singles number one after fellow Indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

She took a break from professional tennis from September 2014 until February 2016, and ended up playing semi-professional cricket, but returned to tennis after the 17-month-long break.

Barty has become the 20th woman in history to earn more than $20,000,000 prize money.

"Being able to live out my dream right now with everyone here has made it better than I ever could have imagined," she said of her amazing Wimbledon win.