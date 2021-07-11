Euro 2020: Schools letting students lie in after final

Getty Images

Sunday night is set to be a pretty huge deal for football fans across the country.

England have made it to the Euro 2020 final and will take on Italy at Wembley stadium.

It's an historic game as it will be the England men's teams first tournament final in more than 50 years.

Kick off is at 8pm, so the game will finish pretty late - especially as it's a school night!

So, some schools have decided to say kids turning up a little later on Monday morning won't be marked as officially late to school.

Is your school letting you come in late on Monday? Let us know in the comments below.

Rossmere Primary School / Facebook

Rossmere Primary school posted on its Facebook page, telling parents that children can get to school for 10.30am on Monday instead.

"We would rather have children rested and in school ready to learn rather than absent all day or grumpy", it said.

The post recognised how important this moment is in England's football history and advised parents to "let [your children] watch, talk about the importance of the National Anthem, talk about pride and resilience and possibly disappointment."

The school believes this to be "a learning opportunity".

Flakefleet Primary / Facebook

Similarly, Flakefleet Primary has extended registration time to 10.30am, so that children can "get some extra sleep".

The school "would like [their] children to have the opportunity to watch the big match" which is a "historic day for our country and a real cause for celebration".

"Children have missed out on so many experiences over the last 18 months, we don't want them to miss out on this one!", the post continued.

What do you think about this idea? Are you getting a later start on Monday? Let us know in the comments.