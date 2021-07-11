play
Watch Newsround

Euro 2020: Schools letting students lie in after final

Last updated at 07:31
comments
View Comments (12)
two-boys-with-england-face-paint-standing-in-front-of-england-flagGetty Images

Sunday night is set to be a pretty huge deal for football fans across the country.

England have made it to the Euro 2020 final and will take on Italy at Wembley stadium.

It's an historic game as it will be the England men's teams first tournament final in more than 50 years.

Kick off is at 8pm, so the game will finish pretty late - especially as it's a school night!

So, some schools have decided to say kids turning up a little later on Monday morning won't be marked as officially late to school.

Is your school letting you come in late on Monday? Let us know in the comments below.

facebook-postRossmere Primary School / Facebook

Rossmere Primary school posted on its Facebook page, telling parents that children can get to school for 10.30am on Monday instead.

"We would rather have children rested and in school ready to learn rather than absent all day or grumpy", it said.

The post recognised how important this moment is in England's football history and advised parents to "let [your children] watch, talk about the importance of the National Anthem, talk about pride and resilience and possibly disappointment."

The school believes this to be "a learning opportunity".

facebook-postFlakefleet Primary / Facebook

Similarly, Flakefleet Primary has extended registration time to 10.30am, so that children can "get some extra sleep".

The school "would like [their] children to have the opportunity to watch the big match" which is a "historic day for our country and a real cause for celebration".

"Children have missed out on so many experiences over the last 18 months, we don't want them to miss out on this one!", the post continued.

What do you think about this idea? Are you getting a later start on Monday? Let us know in the comments.

More like this

Keyframe #4
play
0:56

Euro 2020: Hacker predicts England v Italy

Fans-holding-a-sign-saying-Its-coming-home.

It's Coming Home: What does the England football song mean?

england fans
play
1:41

Euros 2020: Your thoughts on England making it to the final

Your Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • normal🙄

  • I’ve finished for this term

  • My school is

  • No my school isnt letting us in late. Just normal time for us.

  • I don’t know yet but I hope theywill

  • I am in England but I am already on summer holidays so this does not apply to me. I will be watching the match though. COME ON ENGLAND!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    • orcalover replied:
      Same

  • I'm self isolating at the moment so I won't have to go to school on Monday anyway. I can't wait for the football. Come on England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽

  • Im already on holiday from secondary school

  • I have heard if england win it will be a bank hoilday for the all of egland but if england don't win I will still have to go in at my time buecase igot sports day but a lot of kids are going to be late on monday

  • we have to be at 8:40 (normal time) otherwise we're late

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • All years but year 6 (that I’m in) can come into school at 10 but for year 6’s we have an activity week (residential) so we’d have to be in by 9, we’re doing archery tomorrow!!!

    COME ON ENGLAND!!!!

    • Aqua replied:
      That’s cool! We couldn’t do our residential sadly..😔

  • I’m so looking forward to the football ⚽️.

  • Erm... it’s the Summer holidays in Scotland. We will be arriving to school later tho, I am going to lie in for the next 7 weeks 🥳

Top Stories

euros final

England fans: Get ready for epic day

comments
64
Euros ball
play
1:13

What is it like being a ball girl at the Euros?

Keyframe #9
play
1:26

Euro 2020: How are you are feeling ahead of the big final?

Newsround Home