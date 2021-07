Getty Images

The Euro 2020 final is kicking off at 8pm on Sunday, where England will take on Italy at Wembley.

It's a historic game as it will be the England men's teams first tournament final in over 50 years!

But if football isn't your thing, what are you doing with your Sunday instead?

Whether it's baking cakes, colouring in, or playing a game - we want to know! Send in your comments below!