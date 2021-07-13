How are you celebrating finishing Year 6?

Getty Images

For students in England and Wales, the summer holidays are fast approaching and for some of you that means leaving primary school and getting ready for secondary school in September.

Usually year 6 students have leavers' events to celebrate their time at school and say goodbye to teachers and friends.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many leavers events have been cancelled.

But many schools want to make sure pupils don't miss out on marking this moment in their school lives.

Newsround spoke to Transition Coordinator Mel Jordan to find out what's being done to make leaving year 6 as special as ever!

What alternative end-of-year events are happening?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: How to cope when things are uncertain?

Usually schools arrange activities for year 6 students, such as parties, trips, and end-of-year plays.

However, some events have had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

Lots of schools are celebrating differently with events in the summer so pupils can still say goodbye to each other.

Getty Images

Mel Jordan works with year 6 groups across south Manchester to help them get ready for the move to secondary school.

She told us what primary schools are doing instead of the usual end-of-year events:

"Some schools have been lucky to arrange parties after 19 July (when Covid-19 restrictions are set to end), but other schools have not been able to do that and some parties have had to be cancelled.

"Some are arranging ice cream vans and selfie booths and others have planned picnics on the last day of term in a local park with social distancing measures in place.

"Leavers assemblies are cancelled so some schools are doing multiple performances with socially distanced audiences and most schools are filming it and putting it online."

Transition Day: What happens if your new school isn't having one?

Getty Images

In 2020, many secondary school transition days - where Year 6 pupils look around their new school - were cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions and this year is the same.

Mel explained that "many children will have missed out on induction days, but some secondary schools are moving them to September and having a day where just the new year 7s look around the school so they can get used to the new environment and meet all the teachers. And some secondary schools are running summer schools.

"In Manchester, every year 6 student will be given the same book to read over the summer, which will be picked up in September as they begin their new school to help ease them into the year.

"Lots of teachers have been embracing technology and being creative, with online inductions, virtual tours and videos introducing the staff. They're working hard to make the end of year as fun as possible!"

And remember...

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Year 7's advice for starting secondary school

Mel has some top tips if you're feeling worried about starting secondary school.

She said: "It's completely normal to feel wobbly about this stage in life. The important thing is to keep talking to grown-ups and your friends.

"Everyone is on your side and everyone has been through this before and knows how it feels. Think of the experience of going to high school as a present you are yet to open, it's exciting. And remember, you can stay in touch with your old friends!"

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time.

Childline is run by the NSPCC.