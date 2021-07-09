Record-breaking 60m pool unveiled in Dubai

DEEP DIVE DUBAI/FACEBOOK The pool is a whopping 60 metres deep!

What's big, blue and very very VERY deep? Dubai's newest record-breaking pool!

The attraction is a jaw-dropping 60 metres in depth, which is a whole 15 metres deeper than the previous title holder for the world's deepest pool which is based in Mszczonow, a town near the Polish capital Warsaw.

Deep Dive Dubai's Pearl Diving Pool, which has been created for seasoned divers and those looking to give it a go for the very first time, is filled with 14 million litres of warm fresh water - that's almost six times the amount of water found in an Olympic swimming pool!

The pool has officially been recognised as the deepest swimming pool for diving by Guinness World Records.

It's been fitted with 56 underwater cameras and it's also kitted out with lots of cool props to make it look like an abandoned city.

Unfortunately, the Pearl Diving Pool isn't open to the public just yet, but lots of people have been invited to try it out including actor Will Smith!

So the big question is - would you be up for trying out this mega pool? Let us know in the comments!