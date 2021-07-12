Penalty heartbreak for England as Italy win Euro 2020

Reuters

England have lost the Euro 2020 final after they were beaten on penalties by Italy.

The Three Lions had got further in a major competition than they had in more than 50 years.

The two teams battled it out for 120 minutes before the dreaded spot kicks began.

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored for England and, while goalie Jordan Pickford kept hopes alive with two big saves, in the end missed penalties by Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka meant that it was heartbreak for the England team.

Italy lifted the trophy to take their second Euros titles to add to their four World Cup wins.

Here's what happened.

England's start was amazing

It was a dream start for the Three Lions as they started with a roar.

After just two minutes the ball was in the net and fans were cheering like mad!

After a sweeping attack and a great pass from one side of the pitch to the other from Kieran Tripper, Luke Shaw smashed home a vital goal for England.

England fans went wild and for the players and manager the final couldn't have begun any better.

Italy come back

Italy were in shock after that goal and it took them a while to get back into the game with more chances for England.

But once Italy found their rhythm again they kept passing and passing and making it hard for England to get the ball back.

Italy made important substitutions and in the second half they were very dominant.

On 67 minutes, their experienced defender Bonucci took advantage of a goalmouth scramble to smash the ball into the net - making it 1-1.

Extra time

After that, Italy continued to control the ball and the match went to extra time.

England fans all over the country were biting their nails as penalties loomed.

England manager Gareth Southgate finished the match by putting forwards Sancho and Rashford on in the last few minutes - with penalties in mind.

Penalties

The dreaded moment for all England fans came after the scores stayed 1-1 after extra time.

Italy went first and scored, and so did Harry Kane for England, followed by Harry Maguire.

Pickford made some important saves but then England missed three penalties handing the trophy to Italy.

Not 'coming home' this time

It was a disappointing night for the England players with the dreams of "football coming home" not coming true.

But getting to their first final in 55 years was a big success for the team, as was giving England fans a wonderfully exciting ride during Euro 2020.

Next up to the World Cup in 2022!!

"It's coming home..."