When nature photos blow your mind!

A BBC photographer has taken an image of waves crashing on a beach on Newhaven, but now everyone's talking about what seems to be a face emerging from the water!
BBC photographer Jeff Overs captured this amazing image of the "face" of the God of the Sea, Neptune, as waves crashed over Newhaven harbour wall on Tuesday. The sighting seems to be an example of pareidolia - when an image is seen in an otherwise random or ambiguous visual pattern. "It's a straight shot and I haven't manipulated the image at all," Jeff said.
Jeff Overs
Strange things seeming to appear in the clouds is an experience many of us have - often when our brains try to make sense of random shapes and information. Is this fish in the sea or up in the clouds? Author Gavin Pretor-Pinney was so interested in these shapes that he collected lots together in a book called Clouds That Look Like Things.
Gavin Tobin
Space next where a huge star - bigger than our Sun - has been found in space in the shape of a snowman. It was found by scientists at the University of Warwick, who say the snowman was probably formed after two dwarf stars joined together and exploded.
University of Warwick/Mark A. Garlick
Back down on Earth, check out these zebras passing each other. This incredible image was taken by wildlife photographer Sarosh Lohdi. It shows a pair of beautiful zebras on a wildlife reserve in Kenya, but the question is - which one is facing the camera? The photo was posted on social media and thousands of people had a go at guessing which zebra the head belongs to.
Sarosh Lohdi
How many girls do you see? This image has also left people baffled. It was posted with the caption "same but different". People find it really hard to tell how many girls are actually featured in the picture and where their reflections start and end. When asked about the photo, the person who shared it would only say that they have two daughters.