'I'm so proud of the England team and I think we're going to win it!'

The moment we've been waiting for, it's... almost coming home.

England are going to play Italy on Sunday at 8pm, and it will be England's first final in over 50 years, so what have you guys got to say about this historic moment?

"For England to be in the final is really exciting and amazing for our country because we haven't been in the finals for a very long time". That's right, the last time England were in a final it was the 1966 World Cup, which they won.

Another fan said: "you played very well England and I will be watching on Sunday, by the way my favourite player is Phil Foden, come on England!"

We are sure that these comments will inspire the England squad on Sunday, as one fan said: "I'm so proud of the England team, they've done so well in this cup, and I think we're going to win it."

