Disney Encanto: Is Mirabel the first Disney Princess with glasses?

Last updated at 13:00
The brand new trailer for Disney's Encanto has just dropped - and it might feature the first Disney Princess to wear glasses.

Set in an enchanted village in Colombia, Encanto tells the story of a magical family called the Madrigals, who all have special gifts - magical powers, like super strength or talking to animals - all except Mirabel that is.

Mirabel is 15-years-old, and is the main character in the new film, she also wears glasses.

This might not seem like a big deal, as around 6 in every 10 people in the world wear glasses, but Mirabel could be the first Disney Princess to wear glasses.

De-Graft spoke to Lowri in 2019 about her campaign for a Disney Princess who wears glasses
Have Disney (finally) embraced glasses-wearers?

In the past we spoke to Lowri who has been campaigning for Disney to create a Disney Princess who wears glasses.

A spokesperson from Disney replied to her in 2019 to say: "Disney remains committed to continuing to create characters that are accessible and relatable to all children."

In recent years, many lead characters in Disney films have had glasses, including Storm Reid as Meg Murry in A Wrinkle in Time, Sadness from Inside Out, Carl Fredricksen in Up, and Edna Mode in The Incredibles 1 & 2.

Could Mirabel be the first Disney Princess to wear glasses? - we have asked Disney to find out if the fans are right and we're really looking at a first for Disney.

Tell me more about Encanto...
Check out the trailer here!

In the film, the magic of Encanto has given every member of Madrigal's family a special power, or gift, except her.

However, when Mirabel discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, she becomes her family's last hope to save them.

Mirabel is voiced by Stephanie Beatriz who said: "Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more," says Beatriz. "She's also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right—something I love and relate to very much.

