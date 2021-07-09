Euros: England team to donate prize money to NHS coronavirus heroes

Getty Images

England have said they will donate a chunk of their prize money from the Euros to National Health Service (NHS) heroes.

Their donation - which could be in the millions - will be made to NHS charities after the football tournament has finished.

The team shared a statement last May which said they would donate their match fees to charity.

"Following positive discussions with the FA, the England senior men's squad are pleased to confirm that a significant donation from their international match fees will be made to NHS Charities Together via the #PlayersTogether initiative.

"This contribution will be taken from a fund already set aside to support a variety of worthy causes using all match fees collated since September 2018."

How much could they donate?

After their historic win against Denmark earlier this week, England will now play Italy in the finals of the Euros on Sunday.

If England win against Italy, they could earn £24 million for the Football Association - of this money 40 percent, around £9.6 million will be split between the 26-man squad.

If the team comes second, the total prize money earned by the FA would slightly less at £21.4 million.

The details for the planned donation are yet to be finalised, and may change slightly due to tax reasons.

Players like Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford have all been praised for their fundraising and charity work during the pandemic.