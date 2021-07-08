play
Watch Newsround

Wildlife: Beavers set to be reintroduced to London

Last updated at 17:03
comments
View Comments
A beaverGetty Images
Beavers are known for their roles as engineers and their reintroduction will come with benefits for wildlife

Beavers are going to be released in London as part of a rewilding project.

The native species will be brought to a site in Tottenham where there is lots of marshland for them to thrive on.

The project has been recognized as the most significant rewilding project of beavers to have taken place in the UK. That is due to the positive impact the project will have on other animals and plants.

Ben Goldsmith, who works for the government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: "We must have beavers back, living free outside of fenced enclosures, in all of Britain's river systems including in our capital city."

A beaver ontop of a damGetty Images
Beavers build dams which is made up of wood from trees

Beavers are native to the UK, but in previous centuries they had been hunted to near extinction for their fur and meat.

A recent study backed by the government acknowledged the benefit beavers have on the wildlife around them, due to their roles as engineers.

Beavers are known for taking wood and building dams, where they hold up a lot of water - this can protect downriver land from flooding and reduces silt, improving the quality of water that does go through the dams.

A beaver sleeps on top of waterGetty Images
...and relax

Another benefit to the beavers' dams is the large wetlands that are created as a result, and this environment is very beneficial to the wildlife and plants that live there.

The species has already been reintroduced in Scotland and found that because of the beavers' building work, there had been an increase in fish and invertebrates in the area.

More like this

olivia rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo's has highest selling song and album this year

england-team-members.

Euros 2020 final: Send in your messages for the England squad

Tokyo 2020 logo

Tokyo Olympic Games: No fans at events as state of emergency announced

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

england-squad.

Historic win takes England to Euro 2020 final!

comments
104
england-team-members.

We want YOUR good luck videos for England

People waiting after their vaccinations in Scotland

Scotland to ‘think carefully’ about loosening Covid restrictions

comments
1
Newsround Home