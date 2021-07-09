Kane the 'warrior' Kane and 'pale' Maguire.. this historic meaning of England stars' names

Getty Images English Heritage will display 32,000 surnames on a flag to inspire England, but where do our players surnames come from?

Where do some of the last names of the England team come from? Well, English Heritage has done some research and found out where some of the players can trace their names back to.

England play Italy in the final of the Euro 2020 on Sunday, and English Heritage hope to help inspire both the country and the team by flying a flag that carries 32,000 surnames that are common in Britain.

So, what is the history behind names like Kane, Maguire and Southgate reveal.

Getty Images Harry Kane has impressed England fans this tournament after scoring 4 goals for the team so far - his last name could be more fitting than we previously thought

England Captain, Harry Kane, despite being born in Walthamstow, Greater London, has a surname that is most common in Newcastle, in the north east of England. According to English Heritage, the surname Kane means "warrior". With all those goals he scores, 'warrior' could be quite fitting.

England's right-back Kieran Tripper's surname is very popular in Bolton, in the north west of England and close to where Trippier is from. However, the surname means "to dance". If England beat Italy in the final, maybe Kieran will be leading the celebrations?

Harry Maguire's surname is from the Irish language Mag Uidhir, meaning "son of Odhar" or "son of the dun or pale coloured one".

English Heritage haven't just been digging into the players last names, they also did some digging on England manager Gareth Southgate. The name 'Southgate' likely emerged from a place in Norfolk called Southgate, or a place in Edmonton called Southgate.

Carlos Gil The England flag can be seen everywhere when the team are in the Euros or the World cup, but what does English Heritage have in store for their huge flag?

Flag of support

English Heritage are planning on flying a specially designed St Georges flag this Friday that features the surnames of almost every person in England.

They hope to inspire the country and the team players ahead of their Euro 2020 final.

The flag will feature 32,000 surnames, from Amir to Zyla and will be arranged alphabetically. They will include any surname that has more than 100 occurrences in the country.

The flag will also fly at Osbourne House, The Queen's summer home in the Isle of Wight.