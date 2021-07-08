Euro 2020: England have waited 55 years to be in a major men's final... what's changed?
England are into the final of Euro 2020, the last time they were in a final was the 1966 World Cup - which they won - so how different is life now?
1966 was a big year for England - a 4-2 win over Germany in the World Cup final saw the host nation claim their first - and so far only - major trophy. Here Bobby Charlton is appealing for a goal after Geoff Hurst's shot hit the underside of the bar and bounced down... the referee gave the goal and the rest is history!
Getty Images
Flash forward to Wembley 2021, and England have booked their place, finally, in another final with a 2-1 win over Denmark. Here, lifelong friends, and now international team mates, Declan Rice and Mason Mount celebrate England secured their place in the final against Italy.
Getty Images
1966 wasn’t just a big year for football, it was a big year for tennis fans too. Pictured above is tennis legend Billie Jean King lifting her first Wimbledon title. She went on to win another 11 Grans Slams, as well as reform the game by helping setting up the Women's Tennis Association.
Getty Images
The 2021 Wimbledon competition saw legend of the men's game Roger Federer go out in the quaerter-finals. In 1966, there was no prize money for the competitors, this year the prize pot the players will share out is more then £35m!
Getty Images
James Bond.. you've heard of him, right? In 1966 this is what the set of the latest Bond film, 'You Only Live Twice' looked like.
Getty Images
James Bond is now played by Daniel Craig. 2021 will see the release of the latest Bond film, No Time to Die.
Getty Images
Whilst the world of 1966 may seem very different to now, one thing that has remained is Queen Elizabeth II. Here, she is pictured with her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, at the Newbury race meeting in Berkshire, 20 May, 1966.
Getty Images
Flash forward 55 years and the Queen is the longest reigning British monarch. Here, she is attempting to cut a cake with a sword that was lent to her by The Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Edward Bolitho. Yes, really. Also pictured is Kate the Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Getty Images
The Prime Minister back in 1966 was Labour politician Harold Wilson.
Getty Images
Boris Johnson is the current Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, after being elected into power in a December 19 general election.
Getty Images
For those of you interested in cars, they were very different back in 1966! This is a Vauxhall Viva HA two-door saloon car, pictured on 7 July 1966 – as you can see, it’s quite different to the cars you see on the road in 2021.
Getty Images
In 2021, we're starting to see electric cars like this Tesla. They come with an autopilot system that allows automatic steering!