Tokyo 2020: Meet the sporty siblings heading to the Olympics

Getty Images

Are you part of a sporty family? At this year's Olympics eight sets of siblings will be competing for Team GB, including three pairs of twins.

The athletes will also be competing in the same event as their brother or sister - which could lead to some great teamwork but also some fierce sporting rivalries.

They'll be taking part in everything from cycling, swimming, boxing, rowing, to gymnastics and athletics.

This isn't the first time brothers and sisters have been heading to the games together, with Great Britain taking six sets of siblings to the last Olympic Games in Rio.

So who are they?

Tom and Emily Ford

Emily Ford/Instagram

Tom, 29, and Emily Ford, 26, from Cheshire, are among the rowers heading for Tokyo.

The brother and sister duo, who started rowing at secondary school, are both now full-time rowers.

Charlotte and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne

mathildahodgkinsbyrne/Instragram

Sisters Mathilda, 26, and Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne, 24, from Herefordshire are competing in rowing, alongside teammates Hannah Scott, and Lucy Glover.

Older sister Mathilda was the first to take an interest in the sport around 10 years ago, before her younger sister decided to try rowing as well just a few weeks after.

Joe and Max Litchfield

Getty Images

It was a double celebration for swimmers Max and Joe Litchfield, from Pontefract in Yorkshire, when they both made it through their qualifying races to win places in the pool in Tokyo.

Older brother Max has been competing for a while so is sure to have some good advice younger brother Joe, who will be experiencing the Olympics for the first time.

Adam and Simon Yates

Getty Images

Twins Simon and Adam Yates, will represent Team GB in cycling at the Tokyo Games.

They don't usually compete on the same team when it comes to track and field cycling, so the Olympics will be an opportunity to see how the two siblings work and compete together.

Luke and Pat McCormack

Getty Images

Another set of twins Luke and Pat McCormack will compete as part of the Olympic Boxing team.

The 26-year-old pair from Washington near Sunderland, will be travelling to the Olympics together for the first time, with Luke making the squad for the first time after missing out in Rio.

Hannah and Jodie Williams

Getty Images

These speedy sisters will compete in the 200 and 400 metres in Tokyo.

Earlier this year Hannah became the first British athlete to take a title from her sister, as she was crowned the British 200m champion in Manchester. Her older sister Jodie won the same event during the 2019 British Athletics.

She has spoken in the past about sibling rivalry, saying she would compare herself constantly to her older sister.

Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember

Getty Images

Sisters Tiffany Porter, 33, and Cindy Sember, 26, have already competed as part of the same Team GB track and field team at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Although the 100 metre hurdlers are both based in the US, they are able to represent Team GB due to their British mother.

Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova

Getty Images

This will be the first ever Olympics for 16-year-old gymnasts Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, from Aylesbury.

Jessica got Great Britain's first gold at the European Championships in Basel back in 2019, brining home three medals on her first time competing for her country.

