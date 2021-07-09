Euro 2020: England fans gets ready for epic day

Getty Images

Is it coming home? Could this really be it?

England fans are getting ready for an epic day!

At 8pm on Sunday 11 June, 2021, England will kick off their European Championships final against Italy.

It's the Three Lions first EVER men's Euros final and their first time in the final of a major men's tournament for 55 years,

So we want to know - how are YOU getting ready and how are you feeling? As always, let us know in the comments below!

Making history

Getty Images

Since winning the World Cup in 1966 (ask your grandparents or even your great-grandparents!), England have fallen by the wayside as other countries have watched their teams lift football's biggest trophies.

Manager Gareth Southgate himself famously missed a penalty as England failed in their last Euros semi-final in 1996.

Getty Images Paul Pogba's France are World Cup champions (right) and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal won the last Euros in 2016 (left).

But not this time - the team led by Harry Kane and powered by Raheem Sterling's goals - has made it to the final!

In the groups they saw off the Czech Republic and Croatia and got a draw with a tough Scotland team.

Then it was goodbye Germany, Ukraine and Denmark - happy memories - and all with only one goal conceded.

EPA

Now though it's time for a final against Italy - previous Euros winners and three-time World Cup champs.

They're the only side to win all their games so far.

Nerves?

OK, OK, most England fans know disappointment - it's only three years since they were knocked out of the World Cup in the semi-finals and you have to go back 25 years to their last Euros semi in 1996.

But this time it could be different and there's more confidence everywhere!

But that won't stop the nerves - so tell us are you feeling: confident, uncertain or downright trembly with excitement?!

Getting the party started

Some lucky fans are going to the match but most will be watching at home with family or friends, or maybe at a pub, restaurant or fan park.

So have you got what you need for the big occasion?

Carlos Gil

Flags

You need a flag of St George!

Don't make it too big or it'll become a pain, and don't 'borrow' one from your neighbour's car.

But you will need something to wave!

Getty Images

If you don't want to buy one, then you can make one with a straw, some sticky tape, a piece of white paper and some red felt tips.

Thankfully a red cross is pretty easy to draw!

Face paint

Getty Images

Always best to get an adult involved in this one, doing it in the mirror can go a bit wrong!

You need proper face paints - that won't damage your skin - and a sponge.

You could go the whole hog with a white face and red cross, or maybe a small flag on each cheek?

It's up to you, but face paint is an easy and fun way to show your support! Be creative!

Team shirt

Maybe you're lucky enough to have an England shirt, but if you haven't don't worry!

Getty Images

You can wear anything white and if you want to decorate it with red crosses, check with your parents!

Otherwise you can wear the shirt of your favourite team, your local footie club or even your PE kit!

Bunting

Getty Images

Just like a like a flag if you want to make your own bunting, you can hang it up around the house to create that party vibe!

Have fun!