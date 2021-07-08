Covid-19: Changes to amber list travel restrictions announced for people in England

Getty Images

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has set out changes to travel quarantine rules.

The UK government says children under the age of 18 won't have to quarantine when they return.

If their parents have had both vaccination jabs, as fully vaccinated adults won't have to quarantine either.

The new rules come in from 19 July.

Travellers will still need to take PCR tests before and after their return.

Most places - including several popular holiday destinations such as mainland Spain, Greece and the US - are on the amber list.

At the moment the rules require people to quarantine for 10 days and pay for tests after visiting an amber list destination.

The move will affect people returning to England - the other UK nations will decide their own measures.

What else do we know?

Getty Images

Earlier this year the government introduced a travel list which uses a traffic light system to say which countries people in England can visit, and what the rules are for visiting them.

The green list is made up of countries that the government say are safe enough to travel to WITHOUT having to quarantine or isolate when they return.

The rules are broadly the same across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and previous changes to the lists have been adopted by all four nations.

Getty Images

Fewer than 30 destinations are on the green list - meaning travellers do not have to self-isolate when they get back to the UK but they do have to pay for Covid tests.

More than 50 countries are on the strictest red list, which requires arrivals to pay to self-isolate in a hotel for 10 days.