Euros 2020 final: Send in your messages for the England squad

Last updated at 11:32
england-team-members.Getty Images

It's official - England have made it to the European Championship finals for the first time ever!

The Three Lions faced Denmark in a nail-biting semi-final match which saw them them claim victory after beating their opponents 2-1.

It's the first time the men's team have reached the final of a major tournament since 1966!

They'll now face Italy at Wembley on Sunday evening and the nation will find out whether the England squad is able to win the competition.

And we want to hear from YOU!

england-fans.Getty Images

We know lots of you are looking forward to the big game and we want your messages for the team!

Use the link below to send us a shout out for your favourite player, or perhaps you want to shout out the whole squad? Maybe you've got something special to share with manager Gareth Southgate?

If so, you can send in your pictures and videos using the link below:

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

