England made history at Wembley on Wednesday after beating Denmark in their semi-final match at this year's Euros.

Gareth Southgate's side beat their opponents 2-1 in an exciting game that left nervous fans on the edge of their seats.

It's the first time ever that England have reached a Euros final and it's also the first time the men's team have reached the final of a major tournament since 1966!

They now face Italy in the final at Wembley on Sunday evening.

Ricky caught up with some of the fans outside Wembley to see what they thought of the match.